Milwaukee Bucks partner with Madison developer for hotel near Fiserv Forum Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

The Milwaukee Bucks are partnering with a Wisconsin-based hotel company to develop a hotel on land the team owns near Fiserv Forum, the team announced Wednesday. Following a lengthy process to find a developer, the Bucks selected Madison-based North Central Group to build a 200-room boutique hotel at Juneau Avenue and Vel R. Phillips Avenue in downtown Milwaukee. Groundbreaking is expected to take place in the fall of 2021, with the hotel scheduled to open in early 2023. The site, a 28,500-square-foot… 👓 View full article

