Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Milwaukee Bucks partner with Madison developer for hotel near Fiserv Forum

bizjournals Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
The Milwaukee Bucks are partnering with a Wisconsin-based hotel company to develop a hotel on land the team owns near Fiserv Forum, the team announced Wednesday. Following a lengthy process to find a developer, the Bucks selected Madison-based North Central Group to build a 200-room boutique hotel at Juneau Avenue and Vel R. Phillips Avenue in downtown Milwaukee. Groundbreaking is expected to take place in the fall of 2021, with the hotel scheduled to open in early 2023. The site, a 28,500-square-foot…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe: Bucks proved the fight is still on after losing Giannis in Gm4 win over Heat | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: Bucks proved the fight is still on after losing Giannis in Gm4 win over Heat | UNDISPUTED

The Milwaukee Bucks were able to stay alive in their series against the Miami Heat despite losing Giannis Antetokounmpo early to an ankle injury. Khris Middleton stepped up big for Milwaukee, scoring a..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:34Published
'It's personal': Why the Milwaukee Bucks were perfect team to lead NBA protest [Video]

'It's personal': Why the Milwaukee Bucks were perfect team to lead NBA protest

USA TODAY Sports' Nancy Armour breaks down how the Bucks have dealt with police brutality as an organization in the past.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:15Published
'Life is not about ratings,' Bucks player says to Trump [Video]

'Life is not about ratings,' Bucks player says to Trump

Members of the Milwaukee Bucks responded to President Trump's criticism of the league and their social justice campaign on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published

Tweets about this

MarkKassMBJ

Mark Kass RT @dschuylerMBJ: Breaking news - Milwaukee @Bucks partner with Madison developer for hotel near Fiserv Forum https://t.co/7A4sW0bx9y via @… 3 minutes ago

dschuylerMBJ

David Schuyler Breaking news - Milwaukee @Bucks partner with Madison developer for hotel near Fiserv Forum https://t.co/7A4sW0bx9y via @MKEBizJournal 11 minutes ago

richkirchenmbj

Rich Kirchen Milwaukee Bucks partner with Madison developer for hotel near Fiserv Forum https://t.co/uGN5RUNtyP via @MKEBizJournal 12 minutes ago

SkonieSkoop

Ronald Skonie Milwaukee Bucks partner with Madison developer for hotel near Fiserv Forum https://t.co/ZhsCNJWmhQ via @MKEBizJournal 13 minutes ago

JonHorstBurner

Jon Horst Burner RT @MKEBizJournal: Breaking news; ⁦@NBA⁩ ⁦@Bucks⁩ partner with Madison developer for hotel in ⁦@MilwDowntown⁩ near ⁦@FiservForum⁩ ⁦@DeerDis… 15 minutes ago

WTMJSteve

Stephen Scaffidi RT @seanryanmbj: Bucks have Madison-based partner for hotel near Fiserv Forum https://t.co/ZciTvygwKK 17 minutes ago

MKEBizJournal

MKE Business Journal Breaking news; ⁦@NBA⁩ ⁦@Bucks⁩ partner with Madison developer for hotel in ⁦@MilwDowntown⁩ near ⁦@FiservForum⁩ ⁦… https://t.co/11parZJqCz 18 minutes ago

MKEBizJournal

MKE Business Journal The site is located in the Deer District, the team's entertainment district directly north of Fiserv Forum.​ https://t.co/1qAVqCQUZU 19 minutes ago