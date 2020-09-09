Oregon may see 'greatest loss of human lives and property' from wildfires in state history, governor says
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 () Wildfires raging across Oregon threaten to bring mass destruction and loss of life as the blazes force evacuations and incinerate homes and businesses. Oregon felt mass upheaval because of the coronavirus pandemic before a rapid onslaught of fires took hold. The Beachie Creek Fire near the rural city of Detroit, which is 52 miles east of Salem along Highway 22, started in mid-August. Fire officials say it has engulfed more than 130,000 acres. The Holiday Farm Fire burning near Springfield has grown…
Numerous structures were engulfed in flames as residents of Talent, Oregon were forced to evacuate due to the Glendower Fire.
Footage filmed by Drew Cutler and @kjantzer shows buildings ablaze in parts of the city.
A wildfire emergency was declared by Oregon Governor Kate Brown after wildfires...