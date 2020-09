Oregon may see 'greatest loss of human lives and property' from wildfires in state history, governor says Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Wildfires raging across Oregon threaten to bring mass destruction and loss of life as the blazes force evacuations and incinerate homes and businesses. Oregon felt mass upheaval because of the coronavirus pandemic before a rapid onslaught of fires took hold. The Beachie Creek Fire near the rural city of Detroit, which is 52 miles east of Salem along Highway 22, started in mid-August. Fire officials say it has engulfed more than 130,000 acres. The Holiday Farm Fire burning near Springfield has grown…