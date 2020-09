Oregon Governor Says Towns Have Been ‘Substantially Destroyed’ By Huge Wildfires Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

First responders are battling more than 35 fires burning across more than 300,000 acres of land in Oregon, forcing



“Over the last 24 hours, Oregon has experienced unprecedented fires, with devastating consequences across the... First responders are battling more than 35 fires burning across more than 300,000 acres of land in Oregon, forcing thousands to evacuate their homes — and the governor is warning the worst could be yet to come.“Over the last 24 hours, Oregon has experienced unprecedented fires, with devastating consequences across the 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this