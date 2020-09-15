Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How ByteDance's CEO balked at selling TikTok's US business

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
ByteDance founder and CEO Yiming Zhang's decision to drop his pursuit of a sale of TikTok's US operations to Microsoft Corp in favor of a partnership with Oracle Corp was the culmination of weeks of pressure from China's government and the Beijing-based firm's investors, according to people familiar with the deliberations.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Oracle, TikTok partnership is a 'headscratcher' -investor

Oracle, TikTok partnership is a 'headscratcher' -investor 06:36

 Oracle's decision to team up with China's ByteDance to keep TikTok operating in the United States is 'one of the weirder things' that has happened in a very long time, Kim Forrest of Bokeh Capital Partners told Reuters business correspondent Conway G. Gittens.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump on TikTok: 'I'm not extending deadlines' [Video]

Trump on TikTok: 'I'm not extending deadlines'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the deadline set for the Chinese company ByteDance to sell the popular short-video app TikTok's U.S. assets would not be extended.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:24Published
ByteDance may miss U.S. deadline - report [Video]

ByteDance may miss U.S. deadline - report

ByteDance is likely to miss the deadline imposed by the Trump administration for the sale of TikTok's U.S. assets as new Chinese regulations have complicated deal talks, Bloomberg reported on Thursday...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:54Published
Beijing could have a say in TikTok sale [Video]

Beijing could have a say in TikTok sale

China's new rules around tech exports mean ByteDance's sale of TikTok's U.S. operations could need Beijing's approval, a Chinese trade expert told state media, a requirement that would complicate the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published

Tweets about this