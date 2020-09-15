How ByteDance's CEO balked at selling TikTok's US business
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () ByteDance founder and CEO Yiming Zhang's decision to drop his pursuit of a sale of TikTok's US operations to Microsoft Corp in favor of a partnership with Oracle Corp was the culmination of weeks of pressure from China's government and the Beijing-based firm's investors, according to people familiar with the deliberations.
Oracle's decision to team up with China's ByteDance to keep TikTok operating in the United States is 'one of the weirder things' that has happened in a very long time, Kim Forrest of Bokeh Capital Partners told Reuters business correspondent Conway G. Gittens.
ByteDance is likely to miss the deadline imposed by the Trump administration for the sale of TikTok's U.S. assets as new Chinese regulations have complicated deal talks, Bloomberg reported on Thursday...
China's new rules around tech exports mean ByteDance's sale of TikTok's U.S. operations could need Beijing's approval, a Chinese trade expert told state media, a requirement that would complicate the..