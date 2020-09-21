USA Today: Bed Bath & Beyond to close 63 stores, including two in Tarrant County Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Following the July announcement that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) plans to close 200 of its stores over the next two years, a list of the first 63 locations to close was revealed on Friday exclusively to USA Today. Among the list were two stores in Tarrant County. Bed Bath & Beyond will close the following North Texas stores by the end of 2020: Hurst: 853 Northeast Mall Drive - The Shops at North East Mall Watauga: 7616 Denton Highway - Watauga Pavilion The store in Hurst is 38,000 square… 👓 View full article

