USA Today: Bed Bath & Beyond to close 63 stores, including two in Tarrant County

bizjournals Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Following the July announcement that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) plans to close 200 of its stores over the next two years, a list of the first 63 locations to close was revealed on Friday exclusively to USA Today. Among the list were two stores in Tarrant County. Bed Bath & Beyond will close the following North Texas stores by the end of 2020: Hurst: 853 Northeast Mall Drive - The Shops at North East Mall Watauga: 7616 Denton Highway - Watauga Pavilion The store in Hurst is 38,000 square…
News video: 3 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Closing In Maryland

3 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Closing In Maryland 00:21

 3 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Closing In Maryland

Concord Mills store among 63 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close, USA Today reports

 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will close 63 stores by the end of 2020, including one in the Charlotte area.
