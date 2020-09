Air Force Two Hits Bird, Returns To New Hampshire Airport Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Air Force Two, carrying Vice President Mike Pence, was forced to return to a New Hampshire airport after a bird hit the aircraft as it took off Tuesday. Pence was returning to the capital after attending an election campaign event at an airport hangar near the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. The bird hit the engine of the plane, which returned to the airport out of "an abundance of caution,"