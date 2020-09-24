US States Granted $200 Mln To Prepare For Covid-19 Vaccine Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

President Donald Trump announced that his administration is awarding $200 million of CARES Act funding to all 50 states to prepare to distribute coronavirus vaccine to high-risk residents. Addressing a news conference at the White House, Trump said four vaccine candidates in the United States have reached the final stage of clinical trial, with Johnson & Johnson being the latest. He said his gov 👓 View full article

