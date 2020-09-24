US States Granted $200 Mln To Prepare For Covid-19 Vaccine
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () President Donald Trump announced that his administration is awarding $200 million of CARES Act funding to all 50 states to prepare to distribute coronavirus vaccine to high-risk residents. Addressing a news conference at the White House, Trump said four vaccine candidates in the United States have reached the final stage of clinical trial, with Johnson & Johnson being the latest. He said his gov
Another COVID vaccine has entered what is described as the pivotal stage before applying for FDA approval. It's a very large phase 3 trial from Johnson and Johnson. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez says this trial..
United States President Donald Trump said the United States could see a coronavirus vaccine delivered to every citizen by April. The timeline garnered criticism... HNGN Also reported by •RTTNews •SBS •FOXNews.com
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial remains on hold in the United States pending a U.S. investigation into a serious side effect in Britain even as other trials... WorldNews Also reported by •RTTNews •USATODAY.com •SBS •Zee News