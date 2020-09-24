Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US States Granted $200 Mln To Prepare For Covid-19 Vaccine

RTTNews Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
President Donald Trump announced that his administration is awarding $200 million of CARES Act funding to all 50 states to prepare to distribute coronavirus vaccine to high-risk residents. Addressing a news conference at the White House, Trump said four vaccine candidates in the United States have reached the final stage of clinical trial, with Johnson & Johnson being the latest. He said his gov
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fall Arrives As US COVID-19 Cases, Deaths On The Rise Again [Video]

Fall Arrives As US COVID-19 Cases, Deaths On The Rise Again

With over 200,000 Americans having been killed by COVID-19 already, the United States is now transitioning into a new season with alarming trends. Experts caution the country could be facing a..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:40Published
Johnson & Johnson Begins Late-Stage Coronavirus Vaccine Trial [Video]

Johnson & Johnson Begins Late-Stage Coronavirus Vaccine Trial

Coronavirus deaths have surpassed 206,000 in the U.S as the world awaits a vaccine. Business Inisder reports that Johnson & Johnson has started a late-stage trial for its coronavirus vaccine. The..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Enters Pivotal Stage [Video]

Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Enters Pivotal Stage

Another COVID vaccine has entered what is described as the pivotal stage before applying for FDA approval. It's a very large phase 3 trial from Johnson and Johnson. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez says this trial..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine advances, sparking optimism in race

 It's the fourth company to begin the final stage of its clinical trials in the United States as the country hits a grim milestone of 200,000 deaths from the...
bizjournals Also reported by •SBS

Trump Predicts Nationwide Coronavirus Vaccine by April

Trump Predicts Nationwide Coronavirus Vaccine by April United States President Donald Trump said the United States could see a coronavirus vaccine delivered to every citizen by April. The timeline garnered criticism...
HNGN Also reported by •RTTNewsSBSFOXNews.com

AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial In US On Hold Until Midweek: Report

AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial In US On Hold Until Midweek: Report AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial remains on hold in the United States pending a U.S. investigation into a serious side effect in Britain even as other trials...
WorldNews Also reported by •RTTNewsUSATODAY.comSBSZee News

Tweets about this