U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Inch Up To 870,000

RTTNews Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
In a sign of continued weakness in the labor market, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing an unexpected uptick in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended September 19th. The report said initial jobless claims inched up to 870,000, an increase of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level of 866,000.
