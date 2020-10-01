Faith groups decry Trump's plans for record low refugee cap Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Refugee advocates, including faith-based groups that President Donald Trump is courting for his re-election, called on Congress Thursday to halt his administration’s plans to slash the limit on refugees allowed into the U.S. to a record low, saying it goes against America’s values.



In a notice sent to Congress late Wednesday, just 34 minutes before a statutory deadline to do so, the government unveiled its proposal to reduce the number of refugees permitted to enter in the fiscal year that started on Thursday to 15,000.



The number is 3,000 less than the already historically low ceiling of 18,000 Trump set for the last fiscal year that ended on Wednesday.



The administration's plan was released as Trump vilified refugees as an unwanted burden for the country at a campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota. He accused his challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, of wanting to flood that state with foreigners.



“Biden will turn Minnesota into a refugee camp, and he said that — overwhelming public resources, overcrowding schools and inundating hospitals. You know that. It’s already there. It’s a disgrace what they’ve done to your state,” Trump told supporters.



Since taking office, Trump has cut the number of refugees allowed into the country by more than 80%, reflecting his broader efforts to drastically reduce both legal and illegal immigration.



The plans to further close the door on refugees angered faith-based organizations as the president seeks to energize Christian social conservatives in key states to help him win a second term.



Rev. John L. McCullough, head of the Church World Service, which helps resettle refugees in the United States, described the reduction of refugee admissions as immoral and urged Congress to step in, though the... 👓 View full article

