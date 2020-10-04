Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reports: Cineworld to shut UK theaters after Bond film delay

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Britain's largest cinema chain, Cineworld, will close all its U.K. venues after the postponement of the new James Bond film left a big hole in theaters’ schedules, U.K. media reported Sunday.

The Sunday Times reported that Cineworld’s 128 theaters in the U.K. and Ireland will shut indefinitely in the coming weeks, putting up to 5,500 people out of work.

The newspaper and other outlets reported that Cineworld plans to write to Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden saying cinema has become “unviable” because studios are postponing blockbuster releases because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cineworld did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Staff said they had not been informed or consulted.

“If these reports are true, then the first people Cineworld should be informing are their staff who will suffer as a result -- not the Sunday newspapers,” said Philippa Childs, head of the entertainment workers’ union BECTU.

British movie theaters began to reopen in July, but Childs said “the stark reality is that without new releases it is unlikely that footfall will increase to a level that makes opening financially viable.”

Producers said last week that the 25th James Bond thriller, “No Time to Die,” due to open in November, is being delayed until April 2021 because of the effect of the pandemic on theatrical business.

Other major studios have made similar decisions over the past few weeks. Universal has delayed “Candyman” to next year, and the Walt Disney Co. has postponed a handful of major movies to 2021, including Marvel’s “Black Widow” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.”

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger work at Aston Martin Plant [Video]

Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger work at Aston Martin Plant

Dubbed ‘the most famous car in the world’ and renowned as being among the most desirable and sought-after classic Aston Martin models, the DB5 has become a byword for timeless style and sports car..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:13Published
Aston Martin DB5 production resumes after 55 years as build work begins on DB5 Goldfinger continuation cars at Aston Martin Work [Video]

Aston Martin DB5 production resumes after 55 years as build work begins on DB5 Goldfinger continuation cars at Aston Martin Work

Dubbed ‘the most famous car in the world’ and renowned as being among the most desirable and sought-after classic Aston Martin models, the DB5 has become a byword for timeless style and sports car..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:53Published
New James Bond trailer released for No Time To Die [Video]

New James Bond trailer released for No Time To Die

The latest trailer for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die, has beenreleased ahead of the movie hitting cinemas in November.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:34Published

Tweets about this

Braddy478

Braddy Reports: Cineworld to shut UK theaters after Bond film delay https://t.co/6ODNmd98qc 2 minutes ago

FastCashRecords

Fast Cash Records Reports: Cineworld to shut UK theaters after Bond film delay https://t.co/QxZEnhQKFf 2 minutes ago

VIXC_News

VIXC News Reports: Cineworld to shut UK theaters after Bond film delay - https://t.co/kXyByLjdDj #LatestComments https://t.co/plLyZu6khm 13 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Reports: Cineworld to shut UK theaters after Bond film delay https://t.co/k4jWEfNUXM… https://t.co/13EhoE8GpM 14 minutes ago

LatestComments

Latest Commentary Reports: Cineworld to shut UK theaters after Bond film delay - https://t.co/JOjoakRJ3f #LatestComments 16 minutes ago

AmerHoy

Emilio J Reports: Cineworld to shut UK theaters after Bond film delay https://t.co/YnqUyq7V7G 17 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com LONDON (AP) — Britain's largest cinema chain, Cineworld, will close all its U.K. venues after the postponement of t… https://t.co/gFHbtrNMQU 18 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Reports: Cineworld to shut UK theaters after Bond film delay https://t.co/OLaZbFZUOM 18 minutes ago