Card users to gain more from ‘interest on interest’ waiver Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

The government’s decision to waive “interest on interest” during the March-August loan moratorium period will benefit all individuals with loans up to Rs 2 crore but if you have a home loan, especially one that was availed several years ago, your savings will not be much. However, if you have outstanding credit card loans or dues, the benefits will be quite substantial since interest rates range between 19.5% and 42.4% per annum. 👓 View full article

