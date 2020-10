Australia plans big spending pandemic measures, record debt Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government Tuesday will reveal a big spending financial blueprint for the next few years that will drive business investment and job creation while repairing pandemic damage to the economy, the treasurer said.



The government is also expected to accrue record debt in the current fiscal year that ends on June 30, 2021, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters.



“I will lay out our economic recovery plan to rebuild the Australian economy and secure Australia’s future,” he told reporters.



Budget plans usually delivered in May were delayed this year due to the economic uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic. The forecasts assume a COVID-19 vaccine will become available next calendar year.



“Our plan will create jobs. Our plan will create opportunity. Our plan will drive investment. Our plan will grow the economy and guarantee the essential services Australians rely on,” Frydenberg said.



The annual budget is expected to contain a wage subsidy to get unemployed young Australians back to work. The government also hopes to bring forward planned income tax cuts.



“It rewards effort, encourages the power of aspiration, but it also encourages and leads to greater economic activity as people with tax relief spend more,” Frydenberg said.



The government has already announced road and rail infrastructure projects worth 7.5 billion Australian dollars ($5.4 billion) will be brought forward to energize the economy.



The budget measures would focus on driving Australia’s unemployment rate below 6% faster than in the aftermaths of previous recessions, Frydenberg said.



The latest jobless figures are for August when the rate was 6.8%. The rate would be far higher if the government was not paying employers a subsidy to keep... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Pandemic Has Made Most Americans Bargain Shoppers



If you are taking longer to research a product before you make a big purchase, you are not alone. A new poll from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company reveals American has become a nation of value shoppers. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:55 Published 5 days ago Why High Earners Are Cutting Back More Than Low-Income Households



While the US has made it through the Great Depression and a number of recessions, the COVID-19 pandemic has put a new twist on the experience. According to Business Insider, the lowest-earning.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 3 weeks ago Political Campaigns Vie for ‘Big Screen’ Access: Xandr’s Steve Truxal



Political campaigns will kick into high gear after Labor Day weekend in the final stretch toward Election Day on Nov. 3. Those weeks will bring a jump in media spending, especially in swing states that.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 06:23 Published on September 8, 2020

Tweets about this