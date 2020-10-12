Global  
 

GST Council meet: No consensus yet on compensation dues, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman; 12 states accept Centre's solution

Zee News Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who heads the Council, said the government is seeking time to consider demands of 9 other states. Sitharaman said that among members there was a question on whether the GST Council can order that either the Centre borrow or states borrow.  
