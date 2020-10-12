GST Council meet: No consensus yet on compensation dues, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman; 12 states accept Centre's solution
Monday, 12 October 2020 () Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who heads the Council, said the government is seeking time to consider demands of 9 other states. Sitharaman said that among members there was a question on whether the GST Council can order that either the Centre borrow or states borrow.
Equity benchmark indices were up with a slight positive bias on Monday ahead of crucial Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting to be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. At 10:10 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 219 points or 0.54 per cent at 40,728 while the Nifty 50...
Several decisions were taken at the 42nd meeting of GST Council held on October 05 with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Finance Minister stated that compensation cess collected this year amounting..
The United States appears to be getting on China's very last nerve. That is, if the remarks made by China's Ambassador to the United Nations on Thursday truly reflects Beijing's sentiments. According..