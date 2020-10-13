Global  
 

China's trade growth accelerates in Sept; exports up 9.9%

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 13 October 2020
BEIJING (AP) — China’s trade growth accelerated in September as the world’s second-largest economy recovered form the coronavirus pandemic.

Exports rose 9.9% to $239.8 billion, up from August’s 9.5% growth, customs data showed Tuesday. Imports gained 13.2% to $202.8 billion, up from the previous month’s 2.1% contraction.

Exporters have benefited from China’s relatively early reopening from shutdown to fight the virus and from strong global demand for masks and medical supplies. They have been taking market share from foreign competitors that are hampered by anti-disease controls.

Exports to the United States rose 20.5% to $44 billion despite higher U.S. tariffs in a fight over Beijing's technology ambitions and trade surplus. Imports of American goods rose 24.5% to $13.2 billion.
