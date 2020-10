You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Joe Biden delivers remarks at campaign stop inside Cincinnati's Union Terminal



At his first campaign stop in Ohio before the Nov. 3 election, Joe Biden gave remarks from Union Terminal in Cincinnati Monday evening. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:14 Published 2 hours ago After COVID-19, Trump returns to rallies



[NFA] President Donald Trump sought to put his bout with COVID-19 behind him with a return to the campaign trail in Florida on Monday, as new polls show him losing more ground to Democratic rival Joe.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:20 Published 4 hours ago President Trump holding rally in Sanford



President Donald Trump is holding a campaign event in Sanford on Monday. Trump made his first public appearance on Saturday since he was hospitalized with COVID-19. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 03:06 Published 5 hours ago

Tweets about this