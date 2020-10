You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Money Can't Buy Him A Negative COVID-Test: Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive



Business Insider reports world-famous Portuguese soccer star and mega-gazillionaire Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus. Business Insider reports the Portuguese Football.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 1 week ago Patriots Cornerback Stephon Gilmore Tests Positive for COVID-19



According to an inside source, the Defensive Player of the Year underwent additional testing to confirm the positive result. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 2 weeks ago Trump's COVID-19 results disclosed within one hour -WH



White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday that President Donald Trump got his positive COVID-19 test result on Thursday night and "within an hour, we put out that information to the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this