You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How To Save Thousands By Not Getting Your Car Loan From A Dealership



If you're in the market for a new car, or a new-to-you car, it really pays to do your homework before you walk on a car dealership's lot. According to Business Insider, if you secure your financing.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:36 Published 3 weeks ago Ready To Close On A Home? Be Sure To Check If Your Bank Offers This Key Feature



Traditional brick and mortar banks are notorious for offering absolutely pitiful interest rates for savings accounts. That's led to a boom in business for higher-yield online savings.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published on September 27, 2020 The Pandemic Hasn't Just Led To Runs On Toilet Paper--Here's What Else Is In Short Supply



The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't just driven Americans to panic-buy toilet paper. Business Insider reports the hottest pandemic purchase of 2020 is a house. More and more Americans are snagging low.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:40 Published on September 27, 2020

Tweets about this