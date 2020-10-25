Asia Today: Melbourne holds off on easing amid new outbreak Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A COVID-19 outbreak in the north of Melbourne has led health authorities in Australia's Victoria state to hold off on any further easing of restrictions in the beleaguered city.



Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews withheld any announcement on an easing on Sunday as the state awaits results on 3,000 people who were tested in the city’s north in the past 24 hours.



He described it as a “cautious pause” - not a setback - to rule out there wasn’t widespread community transmission linked to the cluster.



Among the current restrictions are mandatory wearing of masks and no traveling beyond 25 kilometers (15 miles) from home. At the start of the second wave of cases two months ago, Andrews instituted an overnight curfew and shut down most businesses.



“I know it is frustrating,” Andrews said. “I know people are keen to have a long and detailed list of changes to the rules. It is not appropriate for us to do that now.”″



Victoria reported seven new coronavirus cases on Sunday, with six linked to the latest outbreak, which involves 39 people across 11 households.



No additional deaths kept the state toll at 817 and the national toll at 905.



In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:



— Sri Lankan authorities have terminated a number of passenger trains and widened the curfew as COVID-19 cases related to a new cluster at a garment factory continue to surge. The Railway Department canceled at least 16 trains — mostly ran through busy office hours — after the number of commuters declined due to the curfew imposed in many parts of the country. More than a dozen villages are isolated in densely populated Western province, which includes capital Colombo. Authorities last week closed the island’s main fish market on Colombo’s... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Asia Today: Melbourne ready to ease rules with 1 new case MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Victoria state has reported just one new case of COVID-19 and no deaths as the city of Melbourne moves closer towards...

SeattlePI.com 1 week ago





Tweets about this WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Asia Today: Melbourne holds off on easing amid new outbreak https://t.co/v1YbQR2qVF #Asia #Australia… https://t.co/JX5zrcJZm9 18 minutes ago

