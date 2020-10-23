Gold set to benefit from growing risks around COVID-19 with new record level seen before year-end Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

While gold prices may consolidate or be caught up in a broader sell-off in the short term, it is set to benefit from the growing risks of a second COVID-19 outbreak and the global economic turmoil.



Gold recorded a spectacular performance during the third quarter, soaring to an all-time high of US$2,067/oz in early August.



This was driven by escalating fears over the global economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic and massive stimulus measures introduced by global central banks in an attempt to lessen the impact.



Gold averaged US$1,909/oz in the third quarter, up by 27% from the previous three months and 30% above the level seen over the same period of last year, said Refinitiv.*Fresh record before year-end*



However, the yellow metal may hit a fresh record before the year-end, said Refinitiv. Gold price is forecast to average US$1,784/oz in 2020.



The underlying macroeconomic conditions such as the economic headwinds, low-interest rate environment, ongoing US-China tensions, rising inflationary expectations and the looming second wave of COVID-19, remain highly favourable for gold in the medium-to-long term.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

