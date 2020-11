McDonald's franchisees are more optimistic than they've been in years, as analysts predict 20% of independent restaurants will close across America Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

McDonald's Travis Scott and J Balvin Meals, as well as the success of spicy chicken nuggets, drove sales at McDonald's during the pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Wochit News - Published 4 days ago Video Credit:- Published McDonald's Franchisees Are More Optimistic 00:26 Business Insider reports that McDonald's franchisees are optimistic about the future of the business. The franchisees optimism is higher than it has been in years, according to Kalinowski Equity Research's quarterly survey. McDonald's sales have been driven by speciality meals and new items like... You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources McDonald's Most Likely To Thrive



Irene Jiang/Business Insider This story is available exclusively to Business Insider subscribers. Become an Insider and start reading now. McDonald's is a top restaurant pick from analysts at Wells.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published on October 1, 2020

Tweets about this