Mawson Gold continues to deliver high-grade gold results at its Sunday Creek project in Victoria

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW) (OTCPINK:MWSNF) (FRA:MXR) told shareholders it was off to a “strong start” at its Sunday Creek project in Victoria, Australia, where new drill results revealed gold grades of up to 79.4 grams per ton (g/t). The Canadian explorer said it intersected 5 metres (m) at 5.2 g/t gold from 53.8m, including 0.3m at 79.4 g/t gold from 53.8m and 21m at 3.4 g/t gold from 109m, including 1.1m at 22.3 g/t gold from 109m. READ: Mawson Gold kicks off drilling at prospective Mount Isa block and set to increase footprint in Queensland The results came from a hole designed to test the immediate down-dip extensions of a previous drill hole that returned results of 15.2m at 3.7 g/t gold from surface, including 0.6m at 17.9 g/t gold from 10.4m. Another drill hole from the current batch of results intersected 7.9m at 1.8 g/t gold from 71.7m. In total, Mawson drilled three initial holes totaling 345m, with a rig still on the property to complete a fourth hole. The latest drill results confirm the tenor of gold mineralization seen in earlier results, Mawson said in a statement, adding the drill rig returned to Sunday Creek to continue defining the gold mineralized system. "These results continue our strong start in Victoria with further good gold grades drilled over substantial widths immediately below and along strike from our drilling announced in early October at the 100%-owned epizonal Sunday Creek gold project,” Mawson CEO Michael Hudson said in a statement. “A drill rig has now been mobilized back to Sunday Creek to continue to drill extensions to mineralization. Meanwhile, one rig also continues to drill seven days a week at the Redcastle project." Sunday Creek is located in the Victorian Goldfields of Australia, which has produced more than 80 million ounces of gold. Contact Angela at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @AHarmantas 👓 View full article

