Five things you need to know today, and I’ve been waiting all year for this day

Good morning, friends. Here are the five things you need to know to get your day started, plus today’s the day — the last day you can vote by mail; the first day of snow in some places, and more importantly ... scroll down for more. Mass. GDP roars back The Massachusetts economy rebounded so strongly in the third quarter that it recouped much of the output it had lost in the second quarter, when many businesses were shut down because of the pandemic, according to the economics journal MassBenchmarks. Co-working…