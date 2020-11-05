Global  
 

Former presidential candidate Tom Steyer selling San Francisco home for $11M (Photos)

bizjournals Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Former presidential candidate Tom Steyer — a billionaire environmental activist and longtime San Francisco resident — has listed his Pacific Heights mansion for $11 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. The move to sell the Steyer family home at 3030 Pacific Ave. comes on the heels of the billionaire selling his Lake Tahoe home for $2.8 million, The Journal reported. “Our family has a ton of great memories in that house,” Steyer stated in an email to the Wall Street Journal. “We…
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: US presidential polls: Locals in Kamala's ancestral TN village hope for her victory

US presidential polls: Locals in Kamala's ancestral TN village hope for her victory 01:45

 Excited villagers of Thulasenthirapuram in Tiruvarur district, the ancestral village of US Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris, gathered to watch the US presidential poll results. So far, democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in electoral votes. "She's a big inspiration....

