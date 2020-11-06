Vuzix smart glasses allow Newcastle University to carry out research on blood cells, COVID-19 virus Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) (FRA:V7XN) revealed on Thursday that Newcastle University, a UK public research university, is utilizing its Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to remotely support staff and academics at multiple lab sites and home offices in researching blood cells and diseases including coronavirus (COVID-19). The Rochester, New York-based company said that in addition to remote support, lab technicians are using platforms such as Zoom through the M400 Smart Glasses to deliver training across its user base. The Newcastle Flow Cytometry Core Facility at Newcastle University is an advanced technology platform and research lab in the field of Cytometry, which deals with measurement of the characteristics of cells. Newcastle's lab relies on a core team of skilled individuals, whose job it is to operate the blood cell analytical systems called cytometers that are used for blood cell analysis, and train other scientists. The systems are not located in one physical location, and not all team members have the same skill sets, said the company. READ: Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses employed by Valmet at CMPC plant to provide remote support Vuzix noted that during the pandemic, this is made even more challenging as the team is working in "bio-bubbles" with one group active onsite and another located at home. Due to the COVID crisis, in-person user training and support for the program was due to be suspended. The research work that the team performs in the lab is hands-on and requires complete freedom of both hands to operate the systems and conduct experiments safely. After extensive research, Dr Andrew Filby, director at the Newcastle Flow Cytometry Core and his team chose Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to provide remote support and training to the team. "The M400 Smart Glasses from Vuzix have excellent specifications, including noise cancellation for work in environments with high ambient noise levels, image stabilization and zoom functions for close detail work as well as being compatible with several very well-known streaming and remote support platforms," Dr Filby said in a statement. "Our organization subscribed to TeamViewer and Zoom, so the fact that the M400 glasses are very open in terms of compatible applications is a real benefit. We have been stung in the past by other Smart Glasses only being compatible with limited streaming platforms, so wanted a more flexible smart glasses option. Control and operation of the M400 glasses is incredibly easy and intuitive, and they are rugged enough to withstand the laboratory environment." Dr Filby noted that by using VUZIX M400 Smart Glasses, his team can now operate effectively across different locations and ensure training is available even when the expert is at home or across the globe. “The Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses and its technical features are a vital accessory to continuous lab testing, especially as we move into several projects focused on understanding more about the SARS-CoV2 virus and the disease it causes, COVID-19," noted Dr Filby. While enabling a hands-free working environment, M400 Smart Glasses, which can be configured with safety glasses, are safe to be used in BioSafety level 2 labs. "More and more organizations including universities, research labs and healthcare organizations around the world are recognizing the value of using Vuzix Smart Glasses to provide remote support and training to their associates or students," said Vuzix CEO Paul Travers. "We are pleased to add Newcastle University to the growing list of educational institutions that are embracing our technology." Contact the author Uttara Choudhury at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter: @UttaraProactive 👓 View full article

