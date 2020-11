Rep. Matt Gaetz Wore A Gas Mask To Jeer At Dems. Now He Has COVID-19



An ardent supporter and ally of President Donald Trump, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida has contracted the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Gaetz was recently re-elected to his third term in the US House of.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:34 Published 4 minutes ago

Chief of staff without mask days before positive test



Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows was seen without a mask during the president's news conference just three days before testing positive for COVID-19. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 00:22 Published 11 hours ago