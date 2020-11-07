Global  
 

White House officials were aware of chief of staff Mark Meadows' COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this ...

WorldNews Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
White House officials were aware of chief of staff Mark Meadows' COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this ...White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, greets supporters before a Trump rally. Mark Makela/Getty Images Mark Meadows had already informed a close circle of White House aides he had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, but efforts were made to keep it quiet, Bloomberg reported. His diagnosis was only formally revealed on Friday after he spent the week supporting Trump's re-election campaign and was seen in close proximity to the Trump family without a mask. At least four...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Has Coronavirus

White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Has Coronavirus 00:14

 CBS News has confirmed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mark Meadows (North Carolina politician) Mark Meadows (North Carolina politician) 29th White House Chief of Staff

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, a fierce Trump ally, tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies

 Gaetz joins a list of those in Donald Trump's circle (including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows) who have contracted the virus or antibodies.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories November 7 A

 Here's the latest for Saturday November 7th: Count drags on as Joe Biden nears victory; Biden says he's preparing for White House; Trump chief of staff Mark..
USATODAY.com

Eye Opener: Joe Biden on cusp of 270 Electoral College votes

 Vote tallying is winding down as former Vice President Joe Biden appears to have an edge over President Trump in Electoral College votes. Also, the president's..
CBS News

Coronavirus updates: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has virus; daily infections soar to record levels; 5 Dodgers test positive

 Evening curfew is in effect in Massachusetts, with Denver's order starting Sunday. Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has COVID-19. The latest news.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Anderson Cooper expresses 'regret' for comparing Trump to 'obese turtle'

 Anderson Cooper regretted comparing  President Donald Trump to an "obese turtle" during CNN's presidential election coverage.
USATODAY.com

Kamala Harris' native villages in TN celebrate her win in US

 The villages, which are native to her maternal grandparents, were keenly waiting the outcome and once President elect Joe Biden triumphed against incumbent..
IndiaTimes
World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris on win [Video]

World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris on win

World leaders congratulated Democrat Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their presidential election victory on Saturday, even though Donald Trump, with whom several have had rocky relations, had yet to concede. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published

'Welcome back, America': World congratulates Joe Biden, allies and adversaries look ahead

 The world was transfixed by the U.S. election, with many happy to see Donald Trump go, and expecting a more multilateralist, fact-driven presidency.
USATODAY.com

US election: Why Donald Trump won't concede - and what his future holds

 President Donald Trump never admits defeat. But he faces a stark choice now that Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House: Concede graciously for the sake of..
New Zealand Herald

Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg L.P. Financial, software, data, and media company based in New York City

‘What is wrong with these people’: Melania condemned Trump staffers for not wearing masks

 Melania Trump took Covid-19 precautions around the White House more seriously than her husband, Donald Trump, according to a new Bloomberg report that purports..
WorldNews

Apple will reportedly launch Arm-based MacBook Air and Pro laptops at ‘One More Thing’ event

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Apple’s upcoming “One More Thing” event, announced this morning and scheduled for November 10th, will be..
The Verge

TikTok and Sony Music reach a long-awaited licensing deal

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

TikTok and Sony Music Entertainment have reached a licensing deal that will keep bringing songs from the..
The Verge

After Paring Profit Drops, Big Chinese Banks's Bad Debt Problems Come Due

 (Bloomberg) — China’s biggest state-owned banks are still plagued by a surge in bad loans even as an early containment of the pandemic and a recovery in the..
WorldNews

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

‘Covid vaccine should be free’: Dr Gagandeep Kang on India's vaccine distribution strategy [Video]

‘Covid vaccine should be free’: Dr Gagandeep Kang on India's vaccine distribution strategy

Citizens are eagerly waiting for a vaccine as India’s Covid-19 cases crossed the 84 lakh mark. An Indian government-backed vaccine could be launched as early as February - months earlier than expected - as last-stage trials begin this month, according to reports. Hindustan Times’ Senior Editor Aditi Prasad speaks with Dr. Gagandeep Kang about the possible distribution strategy of the Covid-19 vaccine that the Indian government could be adopting. Dr. Kang said, “The WHO has been preparing a prioritization framework to decide who gets allocated the vaccine first. The COVAX facility has articulated a strategy where health care workers would get the vaccine first because they are putting themselves at greater risk.” Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:11Published

Victoria reunited as Melbourne's 'ring of steel', travel restrictions eased from midnight

 Premier Daniel Andrews will allow Melburnians to travel to regional Victoria after the state went nine days without a new case of COVID-19.
SBS

Victoria reunited as travel limits lifted, restrictions eased, after nine days of zero cases

 Premier Daniel Andrews will allow Melburnians to travel to regional Victoria after the state went nine days without a new case of COVID-19.
SBS

Victoria reunited as travel limits lifted

 Premier Daniel Andrews will allow Melburnians to travel to regional Victoria after the state went nine days without a new case of COVID-19.
SBS

