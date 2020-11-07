White House officials were aware of chief of staff Mark Meadows' COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this ...
White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, greets supporters before a Trump rally. Mark Makela/Getty Images Mark Meadows had already informed a close circle of White House aides he had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, but efforts were made to keep it quiet, Bloomberg reported. His diagnosis was only formally revealed on Friday after he spent the week supporting Trump's re-election campaign and was seen in close proximity to the Trump family without a mask. At least four...
Mark Meadows (North Carolina politician) 29th White House Chief of Staff
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Bloomberg L.P. Financial, software, data, and media company based in New York City
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
