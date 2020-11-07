Global  
 

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Tests Positive for COVID-19

HNGN Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Tests Positive for COVID-19Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who was under fire for admitting that the administration is not doing anything to stop the spread of the virus, has tested positive for COVID-19. It is not clear when he tested positive.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Has Coronavirus

White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Has Coronavirus 00:14

 CBS News has confirmed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for the coronavirus.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19

 Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows has the coronavirus over a month after the president's own bout with the virus.
Trump Retweets Nonsense About Media Supposedly No Longer Talking About Covid — Right as News Breaks That Mark Meadows Tested Positive

Trump Retweets Nonsense About Media Supposedly No Longer Talking About Covid — Right as News Breaks That Mark Meadows Tested Positive President* Donald Trump* late into the night on Friday retweeted nonsense claiming that the media, CNN specifically, is no longer covering the coronavirus...
Mark Meadows: No White House Strategy Includes a Lockdown

 White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox Business on Thursday that President Donald Trump will not institute a lockdown in response to the ongoing...
