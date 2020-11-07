White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Tests Positive for COVID-19
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who was under fire for admitting that the administration is not doing anything to stop the spread of the virus, has tested positive for COVID-19. It is not clear when he tested positive.
