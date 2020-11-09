Global  
 

Toronto Raptors eye Nashville for temporary home

bizjournals Monday, 9 November 2020
The Toronto Raptors may soon call Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena home — at least temporarily. According to The Athletic, Raptor officials visited Music City last week in a search for a temporary home for the team, due to Canada’s COVID-19 travel restrictions. Kansas City, Missouri, and Tampa, Florida, are also being considered, according to The Athletic. The Tennessean reported that Tampa appears to be the frontrunner in the search, although the team’s preference is to stay in Toronto.…
