McDonald's launching meatless 'McPlant' burger
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
NEW YORK: Fast food giant McDonald's on Monday announced it was launching a new plant-based burger named the "McPlant" to cater to the growing number of people who do not eat meat.
