McDonald's launching meatless 'McPlant' burger

McDonald's is adding the McPlant, a plant-based burger, to its menu McDonald's also confirmed its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich would arrive in the U.S. early next year.

McDonald's to Make Its Own "McPlant" Items, Hits Faux Meat Maker Beyond Meat Burger chain McDonald's Corp said it would debut its own plant-based meat alternatives called "McPlant" in 2021, ending speculations over who the world's biggest...

Newsmax 10 hours ago





Beyond Meat falls 10% after McDonald's announces its own plant-based burger "There are other plant-based burgers out there, but the McPlant delivers our iconic taste in a sink-your-teeth-in kind of sandwich," McDonald's said.

Business Insider 12 hours ago



