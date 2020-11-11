CytoDyn gets $25M in convertible debt deal to fund license applications, coronavirus trials for leronlimab Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) announced Wednesday that it has gone through a second non-dilutive convertible debt offering with an institutional investor, delivering $25 million of immediately available capital for the company’s license applications and coronavirus (COVID-19) trials. The note has a two-year maturity, bears interest at the rate of 10% annually and is secured by all assets of the company, excluding its intellectual property. The note may be converted into shares of common stock at a price of $10.00 per share. The company believes the influx of cash will help grease the runway to complete the biologics licence application (BLA) process for its drug leronlimab around the world. READ: CytoDyn wins nod from UK’s MHRA to file BLA for leronlimab as a once a week injection for a HIV combo therapy “We are very pleased with the institution’s demonstration of confidence and their understanding of leronlimab’s positioning on its regulatory trajectory,” CEO Nader Pourhassan said in a statement. “This infusion of capital will enable us to accelerate efforts to file BLAs in Canada and the UK for leronlimab as a combination therapy for HIV patients with one dose (one 350 mg subcutaneous injection) per week.” Leronlimab is also being evaluated as a possible treatment for the coronavirus. “We continue to expedite enrollment in CD12 (currently at 260 patients), in addition to now accelerating a COVID-19 trial for long-hauler patients, who have no alternative therapy and are rapidly emerging as a widespread health concern,” Pourhassan said. “We are well-positioned to supply $2 billion worth of leronlimab to treat COVID-19, if emergency use authorization is approved in the next 2-4 months based on anticipated successful CD12 results.” Leronlimab works by mitigating what is known as the cytokine storm, a hyperactive immune response that can cause inflammation, fatigue and, in severe cases, organ failure. In addition to its potential as a treatment for the coronavirus, leronlimab has previously been granted Fast Track designation by the Food and Drug Administration as a combination therapy with HAART for HIV-infected patients and as a treatment for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published 2 days ago COVID-19 vaccine could be available by '3rd week of November' 00:22 New this morning - Pfizer says early data shows its COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective. That is much better than expected. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pfizer's promising news about a coronavirus vaccine



A potential major breakthrough in the race for a coronavirus vaccine as cases surge at an alarming rate across the country. One of the leading drugmakers, Pfizer, says early data shows its vaccine was.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:17 Published 2 days ago AstraZeneca's Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Can Continue In The US



AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford got the go-ahead to restart their US coronavirus vaccine trials. The late-stage trial was stopped due to a possible adverse reaction in one of the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 weeks ago Moderna Finishes Enrolling 30,000 Patients For Coronavirus Vaccine Trial



Moderna is one step closer to completing its coronavirus vaccine trial. CBSN Boston's Paula Ebben has the latest. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:23 Published 3 weeks ago

