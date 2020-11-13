Global  
 

ASU's Herm Edwards, multiple players test positive for Covid-19 as game vs. Cal canceled

bizjournals Friday, 13 November 2020
Arizona State football coach Herm Edwards has described the coronavirus as the “opponent you can not see” that teams have to prepare for many times this season. Unfortunately, that invisible opponent has made its way to him and his team. Arizona State’s football game scheduled for Saturday versus California was canceled Friday because multiple ASU players and coaches, including Edwards, have tested positive for Covid-19. This is the third Pac-12 game that has been canceled this season, and…
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: France v Fiji Autumn Nations Cup game called off amid coronavirus cases

France v Fiji Autumn Nations Cup game called off amid coronavirus cases 02:47

 Autumn Nations Cup game between France and Fiji cancelled after Fiji players test positive for the coronavirus

