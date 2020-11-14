Global  
 

Muhurat trading: Sensex, Nifty hit all-time highs

IndiaTimes Saturday, 14 November 2020
Markets conducted a special one-hour Muhurat trading session on Diwali (Saturday) to mark the beginning of Samvat 2077. The Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali - and it is believed that Muhurat trading brings prosperity and wealth throughout the year.
