The case for shopping on Black Friday in 2020
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Like most things in 2020, Black Friday won’t be the same this year.
But at least in the case of holiday shopping, change might not necessarily be a bad thing.
If you’re thinking about shopping on the day after Thanksgiving, here’s why you should — and at least one reason you shouldn’t.
THE DAY STILL HOLDS MEANING
Retailers kicked off Black Friday sales back in mid-October to coincide with Amazon’s Prime Day. There’s been an onslaught of discounts ever since.
But no matter how many sales retailers label throughout the year as “Black Friday” discounts, there’s still something special about the day itself. This year, it falls on Nov. 27.
The day after Thanksgiving is a “designated consumer shopping day,” says Tom Arnold, professor of finance at the University of Richmond in Virginia.
That’s why retailers continue to market it and offer savings. Based on prior years, there will still be something special left, even after all of the early deals.
Retailers typically hold on to some fresh deals to release over Thanksgiving weekend, according to Katherine Cullen, senior director for industry and consumer insights at the National Retail Federation. She recommends acting on early deals this holiday season if you see a price you like though.
Official Black Friday deals often start on Thanksgiving Day and last into the weekend. They’ll be followed by Cyber Monday sales on Nov. 30.
YOU CAN SAVE MONEY
These sales make Black Friday shopping a fun family tradition. But it’s also a great way to save cold, hard cash.
In fact, that could make the discount bonanza even more attractive this year, according to Christopher Newman, associate professor of marketing at the University of Mississippi.
“It may be especially popular this year since many consumers...
