Top 10 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Streaming in December 2020



December is the most wonderful time of the year...for movie and TV lovers! For this list, we’ll be looking at the most interesting, high profile and buzzworthy content coming to major streaming.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 13:13 Published 14 hours ago

Ricky Martin hoping children see him in ‘different light’ with comedy role



Ricky Martin has said he hopes his four children will see him "in a differentlight" with his new comedy role in seasonal film Jingle Jangle: A ChristmasJourney. The musician said he is happy he will.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 2 weeks ago