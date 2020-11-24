Global  
 

News24.com | Asia stocks boosted as Biden starts White House transition

News24 Tuesday, 24 November 2020
Most Asian markets rose Tuesday as news that Donald Trump's team will now work with Joe Biden to begin his transition into the White House built on optimism that vaccines could soon be rolled out around the world.
