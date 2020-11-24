News24.com | Asia stocks boosted as Biden starts White House transition
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () Most Asian markets rose Tuesday as news that Donald Trump's team will now work with Joe Biden to begin his transition into the White House built on optimism that vaccines could soon be rolled out around the world.
On Friday, US stocks made gains as hopes for a peaceful transition to the Biden administration offset concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases. Business Insider reports S&P 500 closed at a record high. On..