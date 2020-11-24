Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Home Depot agrees to $17.5m settlement in 2014 data breach

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
BOSTON (AP) — Home Depot has reached a $17.5 million settlement with the attorney generals of 46 states and the District of Columbia over a 2014 data breach that exposed the payment card information of some 40 million customers.

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s office detailed the settlement in a statement Tuesday, saying Home Depot agreed under its terms to employ a full-time chief information security officer among other measures.

Cybercriminals hacked into Home Depot’s self-checkout point-of-sale systems using a third-party vendor’s username and password and installed malware that harvested the customer data from April through September 2014.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

$19.5 Million settlement for Indiana residents affected by Equifax Data Breach [Video]

$19.5 Million settlement for Indiana residents affected by Equifax Data Breach

Nearly four million Indiana residents may be entitled to compensation after Equifax's data breach back in 2017.

Credit: WFFTPublished
Maryland, 40 Other States Reach $39.5M Settlement With Anthem Over 2014 Data Breach [Video]

Maryland, 40 Other States Reach $39.5M Settlement With Anthem Over 2014 Data Breach

Maryland, 40 Other States Reach $39.5M Settlement With Anthem Over 2014 Data Breach

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Home Depot strike settlement over large 2014 data breach
SeekingAlpha