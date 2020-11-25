Home Depot to pay Missouri, 45 other states more than $17M for 2014 data breach
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () The Consumer Protection Division under Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Tuesday it has reached a $17.5 million agreement with The Home Depot Inc. following an investigation into a 2014 data breach. A multistate investigation revealed that the data breach exposed the payment card information of approximately 40 million Home Depot consumers nationwide. The company must pay the state of Florida $923,292. Attorneys general in 45 other states and the District of Columbia assisted in the…
The findings of a new study by the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing (Penn Nursing) suggest that 94 per cent of the COVID-19 patients discharged to home health care, which included skilled..
As states talk about increased restrictions, and holiday travel plans are compromised, it's clear that the 2020 holiday season will feel very different from what preceded it in 2019. But while we may..