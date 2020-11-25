Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Home Depot to pay Missouri, 45 other states more than $17M for 2014 data breach

bizjournals Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The Consumer Protection Division under Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Tuesday it has reached a $17.5 million agreement with The Home Depot Inc. following an investigation into a 2014 data breach. A multistate investigation revealed that the data breach exposed the payment card information of approximately 40 million Home Depot consumers nationwide. The company must pay the state of Florida $923,292. Attorneys general in 45 other states and the District of Columbia assisted in the…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Home Depot Data Breach Settlement

Home Depot Data Breach Settlement 00:25

 The Home Depot and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro agreed on a $680,000 settlement over the chain's data breach.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US study suggests home health care improves COVID-19 outcomes [Video]

US study suggests home health care improves COVID-19 outcomes

The findings of a new study by the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing (Penn Nursing) suggest that 94 per cent of the COVID-19 patients discharged to home health care, which included skilled..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:43Published
How Americans are embracing new traditions for the 2020 holiday season [Video]

How Americans are embracing new traditions for the 2020 holiday season

As states talk about increased restrictions, and holiday travel plans are compromised, it's clear that the 2020 holiday season will feel very different from what preceded it in 2019. But while we may..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Travel restrictions inspire Americans to bring new cultural cuisine into the kitchen at home [Video]

Travel restrictions inspire Americans to bring new cultural cuisine into the kitchen at home

As countries across the world enter new lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey found that lockdown is actually making Americans more adventurous when it comes to their food.The study..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Home Depot to pay Florida, 45 other states, more than $17M for 2014 data breach

 Florida is among 46 states and the District of Columbia that will receive a total of $17 million from Home Depot following a 2014 data breach.
bizjournals