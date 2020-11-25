DOJ has agreed to temporarily halt deportations for some migrant detainees and whistleblowers who alleged medical and sexual abuse at a Georgia detention center — until at least a Biden-Harris administration
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The ruling temporarily protects four women alleging medical abuse from deportation, and could pave the way for others to add their testimonies.
The ruling temporarily protects four women alleging medical abuse from deportation, and could pave the way for others to add their testimonies.
|
|
You Might Like