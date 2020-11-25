Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DOJ has agreed to temporarily halt deportations for some migrant detainees and whistleblowers who alleged medical and sexual abuse at a Georgia detention center — until at least a Biden-Harris administration

Business Insider Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The ruling temporarily protects four women alleging medical abuse from deportation, and could pave the way for others to add their testimonies.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like