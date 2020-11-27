Global  
 

Trump gave his Thanksgiving press conference from a tiny desk that looks like a throwback to a 2017 'SNL' skit

Business Insider Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Trump held his first press conference since losing the election Thursday, but people's attention was distracted by the tiny desk he was seated at.
