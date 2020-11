Battle of billionaires: Jeff Bezos, Mukesh Ambani gun for retail supremacy Friday, 27 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Jeff Bezos and Mukesh Ambani, two of the world’s richest men, face a turning point in a battle for pre-eminence in India’s booming, nearly trillion-dollar retail market. The outcome of a legal dispute which has embroiled the billionaires’ Amazon.com and Reliance Industries Ltd empires - where a court ruling is imminent - may shape India’s retail landscape for years to come. 👓 View full article

