Asian Shares Fall On Virus Worries
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Asian stocks fell broadly on Monday as parts of the region continued to see new coronavirus spikes and reports emerged that the Trump administration is considering blacklisting Chinese chipmaker SMIC as well as oil and gas producer CNOOC.
