Albuquerque makes nearly $2.5 million in pandemic relief available to those excluded from federal stimulus

bizjournals Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Albuquerque residents who did not previously receive a federal stimulus check and have lost their jobs, had hours reduced or faced furloughs because of state restrictions might be eligible for up to $2,000 through a city program that will use available federal coronavirus relief money. The city announced on Tuesday that nearly $2.5 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act will be made available for those who have been excluded from federal stimulus aid. The pool…
