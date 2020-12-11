Window opens for Virgin Galactic test flight from spaceport

Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The window opens Friday for Virgin Galactic’s first rocket-powered test flight from Spaceport America in southern New Mexico as the company prepares for commercial flights next year.



The exact timing of the launch depends on the weather. The company posted on social media late Thursday that the forecast wasn't optimal but it would continue monitoring the situation and fly when conditions are right.



The flight was initially planned for November. But it was pushed back because of COVID-19 restrictions stemming from the state's public health orders.



CEO Michael Colglazier said the company has minimized the number of people onsite at its headquarters at Spaceport America in accordance with state mandates and only spaceport staff critical to the mission will be present.



Officials with Virgin Galactic and the state-financed spaceport said the test flight will mark another key milestone in the march toward commercial flights. The impending flight will be the third space flight for Virgin Galactic and the first from New Mexico.



“We are thrilled about hosting the first human spaceflight from New Mexico. This is an incredible moment for the entire state,” Scott McLaughlin, the spaceport’s interim executive director, said in a statement.



It has been years since British billionaire Sir Richard Branson and then Gov. Bill Richardson hatched the idea of erecting the world's first purpose-build spaceport in a remote stretch of the New Mexico desert. Branson will be among the first passengers sometime in the first quarter next year.



More than 600 customers from around the world have purchased tickets to be launched into the lower fringes of space where they can experience weightlessness and get a view of the Earth below. The suborbital flights are...