The Texas GOP had a fit after the Supreme Court rejected their bid to flip the election in Trump's favor, and now they're hinting at secession
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
"Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution," the Texas GOP chairman said Friday.
"Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution," the Texas GOP chairman said Friday.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources