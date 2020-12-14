Global  
 

Tennessee Titan’s co-owner selling her stake, team will remain in the Adams family

bizjournals Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The Tennessee Titans’ ownership is shifting but the team will remain in the control of the Adams family. Susie Adams Smith is selling her share of the team to KSA Industries Inc., an oil and gas company controlled by the Adams family, according to the Associated Press. The sale gives Amy Adams Strunk, controlling owner of the Titans, a 50% share. The remaining 50% will be held by Kenneth Adam IV, Barclay Adams and Susan Lewis, the AP reports. Adams Strunk will continue as controlling owner.…
