Five things you need to know today, and is it time to put 2020 in the rear view?
Thursday, 17 December 2020 () Good morning, Cincinnati! Thank you to everyone who wrote in with your No. 1 movie or TV show. I got a lot of great responses, and I'll report back on that after Christmas. Until then, here are the five most important things you need to know to help start your busy business day: FC Cincinnati and game day service providers plan to hire more than 1,000 people to work at matches and other events at the team’s new West End Stadium, Steve Watkins reports. More from Watkins, who reports U.S. Sen.…