Facebook removes French, Russian accounts active in Africa

PARIS (AP) — Individuals linked to Russia and the French military used fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to wage a covert disinformation campaign in the Central African Republic ahead of elections there this month, Facebook announced this week.



Facebook said it took down hundreds of accounts and groups linked to France and Russia accused of “coordinated inauthentic behavior” in the Central African Republic as well as other countries in Africa and the Middle East.



While accounts traced to Russia have been repeatedly accused of such activity, Facebook told The Associated Press this is the first time it has taken action against a network tied to individuals associated with a Western government. It has taken action against networks tied to political parties in the West in the past.



Facebook’s move came ahead of elections Dec. 27 in the Central African Republic, which Facebook identified as the main target of the disinformation, at a time when both France and Russia have been jockeying for influence in the region.



The company said its investigators traced the French accounts to “individuals associated with French military.” However, both Facebook and Graphika, a New York City social media analysis firm that investigated the accounts with Facebook, said they found no evidence of direct institutional involvement by the French government or military.



The French military said in a statement Thursday to The Associated Press that it “firmly condemns” such disinformation efforts and is working alongside the U.N. and European partners to bring peace to CAR.



"We are examining the results (of the Facebook-Graphika investigation), but at this stage, we're not able to confirm any responsibility. There are many stakeholders in this struggle, public and civilian, which makes it difficult to assess the situation...

