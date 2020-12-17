Predictiv AI says ThermalPass fever detection system donated to Flemingdon Food Bank in Ontario
Thursday, 17 December 2020 () Predictiv AI Inc (CVE:PAI) (OTCMKST:INOTF) (FSE:71TA) announced Thursday that it has donated one of its made-in Ontario ThermalPass fever detection systems to the Flemingdon Food Bank ahead of the holiday season. The ThermalPass unit will help keep patrons, staff, and volunteers healthy and safe as demand for food banks continues to increase amid this busy and challenging holiday season. Feed Ontario's 2020 Hunger Report found the demand for food banks has been on the rise since before COVID-19 -- over 500,000 people accessed food banks across Ontario between April 2019 and March 2020. Pandemic lockdowns and job losses have led to a continued increase in the demand for food banks since the onset of COVID-19. READ: Predictiv AI receives new purchase orders for 28 of its ThermalPass units Michael Lende, President & CEO of Predictiv AI, on Wednesday was joined by Michael Coteau, MPP for Don Valley East, as he presented the new ThermalPass unit to Sean Sherzady, owner and operator of the food bank. ThermalPass, the system developed by Predictive AI and Commersive Solutions, is approved by Health Canada as a Class I medical device. It uses 24 medical-grade infrared sensors that help measure temperature accurately and efficiently. By reading temperatures of up to 60 people per minute using touchless technology, traffic is able to flow freely while social distancing is respected. Additionally, the ThermalPass system does not use cameras, thereby ensuring individual privacy and anonymity. "We know that food bank visits have recently increased and will continue to do so throughout the holiday season and into the new year," said Lende in a statement. "ThermalPass can play an important role in the health and peace of mind of patrons, volunteers, and staff as it identifies individuals with an elevated temperature accurately and efficiently. Predictiv AI is proud to do our part in helping support the community during these difficult times." Sherzady said the health and safety of its patrons, staff, and volunteers is a top priority. “We are fortunate to now have a ThermalPass unit in our facility to contribute to the overall wellbeing of those in the space, especially those who rely on us to help feed their families," he said. Contact the author: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham