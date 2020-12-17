Predictiv AI says ThermalPass fever detection system donated to Flemingdon Food Bank in Ontario

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Food For Bay Area Families: The Swig Company Donates $150,000 To SF-Marin Food Bank



KPIX 5 reporter Allen Martin talks to Emily Cyr of the The Swig Company and Rajan Dev of the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. The Swig Company helped raise $150,000 to the food bank. (12/23/20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:54 Published 4 hours ago With Christmas right around the corner, residents give thanks to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank



Food bank lines are getting longer, residents grateful Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:45 Published 7 hours ago Nassau County Aims To Cap Food Delivery Service Fees As Restaurants Continue To Struggle



Struggling restaurant owners in the suburbs are clamoring for a crackdown on food deliveries. They want to do away with the fees that food delivery services are charging; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:02 Published 7 hours ago