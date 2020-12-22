Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Performing in the pandemic, by zoom, drive-in and doorstep

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — A good way to hear what we’ve missed this year is to listen to Sam Cooke’s landmark live album, “Live at the Harlem Square Club, 1963.” On a warm January night in downtown Miami, Cooke was well into his torrid set when, in the middle of “Bring it on Home to Me,” he asks the audience to join in.

“Let me hear you say yeah,” coos Cooke.

The “Yeah!” that follows — instant, exuberant, loud — is one of the great call-and-responses in music, a euphoria of performer and audience as one.

Anything like that blissful moment has been painfully out of reach in 2020. Music halls have been closed since March. Broadway is shuttered. Comedy clubs empty. Live studio audiences mostly sent home. Cinemas with only “Wash your hands” on the marquee. The entertainment world has trudged on, by live-streaming, zooming and improvising. But its in-person soul was nearly snuffed out, and with it a lifeblood of human connection.

The pandemic has upended entertainment industries, driving thousands out of work, reshaping time-tested institutions and accelerating digital transformations. For the arts, which are predicated on bringing people closer together if only for a song or a few acts, a year of isolation and social distancing goes against nature. Yet despite gathering being nearly impossible in 2020, many have found ways to connect nevertheless — even if applause is on mute, and standing ovations are sounded by car honks.

The show isn’t the same, but it goes on.

After a month of practicing and playing inside, Los Angeles Philharmonic members Cathy and Jonathan Karoly decided they had had enough. Cathy, a flutist, and Jonathan, a cellist, began playing on the porch of their Pasadena, California, home. At first, they didn’t tell anyone but their neighbors. Friends came and sat on the lawn....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Your Zoom Christmas Tips to Help You Survive This Christmas

Your Zoom Christmas Tips to Help You Survive This Christmas 01:10

 You’re ever so close to surviving 2020 but you’ll need to survive Christmas first! Follow these tips on how to survive your incoming zoom Christmas! Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Keep Your Kids Entertained at the Table This COVID Christmas [Video]

Keep Your Kids Entertained at the Table This COVID Christmas

You’re ever so close to surviving 2020 but you’ll need to survive Christmas first! Follow these tips on how to survive your incoming zoom Christmas! Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:05Published
Veterans in need of Ipads [Video]

Veterans in need of Ipads

Facetime and Zoom are how many are staying connected and safe during the pandemic, but for some, that technology is not as accessible. That's the case here at Park View Julian nursing home, and one..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 03:29Published
Zoom Lifts 40-Minute Limit on Free Accounts for the Holidays [Video]

Zoom Lifts 40-Minute Limit on Free Accounts for the Holidays

The limit will be removed on specific days including the last day of Hanukah.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

I'm a student in Zoom school, not a teacher. But the first grader next to me needed help.

 Attending school online during a pandemic is hard enough. Imagine not speaking English.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •The Verge

Spatial’s new AR meeting app might save you from the Zoom grid of doom

 Let's face it: For most of us, the novelty of video chatting (whether with co-workers or friends) has worn off since the pandemic started. But Spatial's new...
Mashable

Videoconferencing brings more geographic diversity

 The lockdowns and quarantines that resulted from the coronavirus pandemic caused an unprecedented reliance on remote working and videoconferencing, as nearly all...
NiemanLab