Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Walmart Accused Of Fueling Opioid Crisis In U.S.

RTTNews Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Walmart alleging that the company unlawfully dispensed controlled substances through its pharmacies and fueled the opioid crisis. It seeks civil penalties that could total in the billions of dollars.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Would have done 'nothing' differently in opioid crisis -Kathe Sackler [Video]

Would have done 'nothing' differently in opioid crisis -Kathe Sackler

During a U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Thursday, former Purdue Pharma Vice President Dr. Kathe Sackler was asked to apologize for the role she played in the opioid crisis...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published
Would have done 'nothing' differently in opioid crisis -Sacklers [Video]

Would have done 'nothing' differently in opioid crisis -Sacklers

During a U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Thursday, former Purdue Pharma Vice President Dr. Kathe Sackler was asked to apologize for the role she played in the opioid crisis...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published
Wolf Administration Calls On Pennsylvanains To Carry Naloxone [Video]

Wolf Administration Calls On Pennsylvanains To Carry Naloxone

As the pandemic continues, Pennsylvania health officials are asking all Pennsylvanians to remain vigilant and help those struggling with addiction.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Walmart sued for allegedly fueling opioid crisis

 The retailer failed to report suspicious prescriptions and pressured its pharmacists to churn out orders, feds charge.
CBS News

In Lawsuit, DOJ Accuses Walmart of Fueling Opioid Crisis

 Civil suit alleges retail giant filled unlawful prescriptions, failed to report them
VOA News

Justice Department Sues Walmart, Saying it Fueled Opioid Crisis

 The 160-page civil complaint alleges that the retail giant knew that its system for detecting illegitimate prescriptions was inadequate.
NYTimes.com