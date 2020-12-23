Walmart Accused Of Fueling Opioid Crisis In U.S.
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Walmart alleging that the company unlawfully dispensed controlled substances through its pharmacies and fueled the opioid crisis. It seeks civil penalties that could total in the billions of dollars.
